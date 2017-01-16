Naomi Returns from Injury, John Cena Responds to Big Show Gym Photo, Bayley

- The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bayley, as seen below:
- Naomi returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Birmingham, Alabama. She teamed with Nikki Bell to defeat Natalya and Carmella, who had James Ellsworth at ringside.
-
Big Show continues to taunt WrestleMania 33 opponent Shaquille O’Neal via Twitter. As seen below, Show tweeted an impressive photo from the gym and even John Cena responded with props:
Hey @Shaq…glad your training!!
Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1WepdkHqWj
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) January 15, 2017
Holy S***! AMAZING transformation! THAT is how you #EarnTheDay @WWE keep up the great work Show!! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/iP1UITvytS
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 15, 2017
