Naomi Returns from Injury, John Cena Responds to Big Show Gym Photo, Bayley

The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bayley, as seen below:

Naomi returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Birmingham, Alabama. She teamed with Nikki Bell to defeat Natalya and Carmella, who had James Ellsworth at ringside.

Big Show continues to taunt WrestleMania 33 opponent Shaquille O’Neal via Twitter. As seen below, Show tweeted an impressive photo from the gym and even John Cena responded with props:

