New Champion Crowned on Tonight’s WWE RAW from New Orleans (Video)

Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a Handicap Match to win the WWE United States Title on tonight’s RAW in New Orleans. Jericho got the pin and is the new champion.
Despite his lengthy career, this is Jericho’s first run with the United States Title. Reigns won the title back on September 25th at Clash of Champions.
Below are photos and video from tonight’s main event:
Not wasting ANY time, @WWERomanReigns wants to LOCK @IAmJericho in the #SharkCage wayyyyy before #RoyalRumble! #RAW pic.twitter.com/h5lvKXOVWp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
DOWN GOES the #SharkCage! DOWN GOES the #SharkCage! #RAW @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/SuMX5EerVQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
There's still plenty of BIG FIGHT in the BIG DOG! #RAW @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/LUrz25DXO8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
This is what we call VINTAGE @IAmJericho as he nails @WWERomanReigns with the #Lionsault! #RAW #USTitle pic.twitter.com/B56y3Ijqa1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
#SupermanPunch means @WWERomanReigns has victory on his mind! Can he do it?! #RAW #USTitle @IAmJericho @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/NZoPfvD128
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
THAT'S IT! @IAmJericho hits @WWERomanReigns with the #Codebreaker and becomes #USChampion for the very FIRST TIME! #RAW #USTitle pic.twitter.com/x0FdiFGkOf
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
POWERBOMB into the apron by @FightOwensFight! NO ONE gets up from this… #RAW #USTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/RlI6xCNKRZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
An emotional night for @FightOwensFight and @IAmJericho as they are BOTH @WWE #UniversalChampion AND #USChampion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/KY1TemKhnd
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
The #USTitle is now the TITLE of JERICHO…
PUT IT ON, MAAAAAAAAAAN! #RAW @IAmJericho @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/24qdIYx3ys
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017
.@IAmJericho pins @WWERomanReigns to win the #USTitle for the first time ever! #RAW @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/AwcweDFGw7
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
