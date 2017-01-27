New TNA World Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Genesis (Video)

Share this article:

0 votes

Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match on this week’s Genesis edition of TNA Impact Wrestling to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Lashley won the match 3-2 falls.

Lashley is now a four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Edwards had been champion since winning the title from Lashley on the October 6th Impact episode.

Below are videos and a photo from the match:

Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related