close
WWE

New WWE 24 Premiering Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events

WWE by Middleton on add comment 95 views
0 votes
  • Below is a preview for the new WWE 24 episode that airs on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32:
  • WWE has the total match time for the 2017 Royal Rumble main event at 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next with 46:55.

  • Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Columbus, OH on March 2nd, Cleveland on March 3rd and Youngstown on March 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More