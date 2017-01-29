New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at the Royal Rumble (Video)

Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.
This is Neville’s first reign with the title. Swann had held the title since November 29th after defeating Brian Kendrick on 205 Live
Below are videos and photos from the match:
"If @WWENevlle claims the throne tonight, everyone will declare him #KingOfTheCruiserweights!" – @WWEGraves #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VO20Fx9HKm
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
HERE WE GO for the #Cruiserweight Championship!! @GottaGetSwann vs. @WWENeville at the #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fQ72Po9Q6z
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"BEAUTIFULLY TIMED Swann song SUPERKICK!!" – @MauroRanallo@WWENeville @GottaGetSwann #205Live pic.twitter.com/283hxl6A7j
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
WHAT A PHOENIX SPLASH by the CHAMP!! @GottaGetSwann @WWENeville #205Live #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/s0uPCHtRKq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
The vicious MEAN STREAK of @WWENeville is on FULL DISPLAY, as he takes apart @GottaGetSwann on @WWENetwork! #RoyalRumble #205Live pic.twitter.com/BZycsbTXS2
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO .. FOOT ROPEBREAK!!!@WWENeville stays alive!!#RoyalRumble #205Live pic.twitter.com/NcjRKZtFrD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
It's official! @WWENeville is NOW the #KingOfTheCruiserweights, victorious at #RoyalRumble!! #205Live pic.twitter.com/vrTGCzPXDm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"The CORONATION has HAPPENED at the #RoyalRumble!!" – @MauroRanallo@WWENeville is the NEW #Cruiserweight CHAMPION, def. @GottaGetSwann!! pic.twitter.com/T3m2oGWGS9
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
