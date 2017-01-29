New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at the Royal Rumble (Video)

Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.

This is Neville’s first reign with the title. Swann had held the title since November 29th after defeating Brian Kendrick on 205 Live

Below are videos and photos from the match:

