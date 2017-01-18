New WWE Royal Rumble Participants Revealed, Match for Next Week’s SmackDown

Share this article:

0 votes

It was confirmed on last night’s SmackDown that Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper will be in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble main event later this month.

Confirmed Rumble participants as of this writing are Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

Bray announced on last night’s SmackDown that next Tuesday’s show in Toledo, Ohio will feature Harper vs. Orton in singles action after weeks of issues between the two. Wyatt said in the end one will stand and one will fall but The Wyatt Family will be stronger.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related