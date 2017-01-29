New WWE Universal Title Belt In the Works?

0 votes

It appears a new WWE Universal Title belt is in the works.

The guys from Orange County Choppers tweeted the following photo, noting that they were finishing up another belt for WWE. They previously worked on the WWE Title.

Finishing up another @WWE championship belt. Awesome detail by @JasonPohlOCC – Yes, we here at #OCC do lots more than just bikes! 👍󾓦 pic.twitter.com/5Ge1ImN9tO — OrangeCountyChoppers (@OCChoppers) January 28, 2017

