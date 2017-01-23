News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Goldberg and Lesnar, Final Royal Rumble Hype, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio with the final hype for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg and others. No matches have been announced but WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

Is Goldberg primed to win the Royal Rumble Match?

Will more Royal Rumble Match participants be revealed?

How will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn attain retribution?

What’s going through Alicia Fox’s mind?

Can Bayley’s poetic prophecy come true?

