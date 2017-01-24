News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Matches, Interview Segment, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio with the final hype for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Announced for SmackDown is Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton, Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler, WWE Champion AJ Styles calling out John Cena and Renee Young interviewing Mickie James, while 205 Live will feature Neville vs. Cedric Alexander.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown in their official preview:

Randy Orton and Luke Harper battle to decide The Wyatt Family’s future

Renee Young set to interview the returning Mickie James

AJ Styles will call out John Cena

Kalisto seeks payback on Dolph Ziggler

