Perry Saturn Says He’s Close to Being Homeless, Asks Fans for Help (Video)

As seen in the video below, former WWE, ECW and WCW star Perry Saturn took to Facebook and asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe page as he’s just “a week or two” from being homeless. Saturn, who has battled numerous health issues over the years, gets emotional when talking about how he has nothing left and ends the video abruptly.

You can access the GoFundMe page at this link. This is the same campaign set up three months ago and as of this writing, they have raised $22,792 of a $100,000 goal.

