Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants

Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania 33 as he became the 7th WWE Superstar to win the 30-man Royal Rumble main event at tonight’s pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Below are post-match shots of Orton along with the full list of Rumble entrants:
See you in April, @RandyOrton!! #RoyalRumbleWinner pic.twitter.com/czaw5yKqAA
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 30, 2017
- Big Cass
- WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
- Kalisto
- Mojo Rawley
- Jack Gallagher
- Mark Henry
- Braun Strowman
- Sami Zayn
- Big Show
- Tye Dillinger
- James Ellsworth
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
- Baron Corbin
- Kofi Kingston
- The Miz
- Sheamus
- Big E
- Rusev
- Cesaro
- Xavier Woods
- Bray Wyatt
- Apollo Crews
- Randy Orton
- Dolph Ziggler
- Luke Harper
- Brock Lesnar
- Enzo Amore
- Bill Goldberg
- The Undertaker
- Roman Reigns
