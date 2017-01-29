close
WWE

Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants

WWE by Middleton on add comment 209 views
0 votes

Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania 33 as he became the 7th WWE Superstar to win the 30-man Royal Rumble main event at tonight’s pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Below are post-match shots of Orton along with the full list of Rumble entrants:

  1. Big Cass
  2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
  3. Kalisto
  4. Mojo Rawley
  5. Jack Gallagher
  6. Mark Henry
  7. Braun Strowman
  8. Sami Zayn
  9. Big Show
  10. Tye Dillinger
  11. James Ellsworth
  12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
  13. Baron Corbin
  14. Kofi Kingston
  15. The Miz
  16. Sheamus
  17. Big E
  18. Rusev
  19. Cesaro
  20. Xavier Woods
  21. Bray Wyatt
  22. Apollo Crews
  23. Randy Orton
  24. Dolph Ziggler
  25. Luke Harper
  26. Brock Lesnar
  27. Enzo Amore
  28. Bill Goldberg
  29. The Undertaker
  30. Roman Reigns

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More