Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants

0 votes

Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania 33 as he became the 7th WWE Superstar to win the 30-man Royal Rumble main event at tonight’s pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Below are post-match shots of Orton along with the full list of Rumble entrants:

Big Cass WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho Kalisto Mojo Rawley Jack Gallagher Mark Henry Braun Strowman Sami Zayn Big Show Tye Dillinger James Ellsworth WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose Baron Corbin Kofi Kingston The Miz Sheamus Big E Rusev Cesaro Xavier Woods Bray Wyatt Apollo Crews Randy Orton Dolph Ziggler Luke Harper Brock Lesnar Enzo Amore Bill Goldberg The Undertaker Roman Reigns

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More