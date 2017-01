Royal Rumble Promo, Final WWE RAW Rating of 2016, Big Zeke Trains with WWE Stars

Share this article:

WWE posted this promo for Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the 2017 Royal Rumble match:

The final rating for the final WWE RAW of 2016 was a 1.94, down from last week’s 2.02 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.855 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.955 million viewers.

Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson was training with Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and other WWE Superstars at CT Fletcher’s Iron Addicts gym in Los Angeles on Friday. Below are a few photos of Fletcher backstage at the Staples Center, and a photo of Strowman at his gym:

YES THIS HAPPENED, THIS MUTHA FUCKA IS STRONG!!!! @WWEBraunStrowm VIDEO COMING SOON!! pic.twitter.com/OvyRydfmq5 — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

THIS IS BEFORE HE TOLD ME HE WAS GONNA BEAT MY ASS, HE MADE MY NIGHT ONE TO REMEMBER @WWETitus pic.twitter.com/pgKlDk4dPo — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

