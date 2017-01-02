Sasha Banks Featured In Magazine, Charlotte on Her 2016 Resolutions, Bryan and Brie

Share this article:

0 votes

In the video below, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella discuss their favorite books, movies and music from 2016:

Sasha Banks will be featured in the new issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine, which hits newsstands next week. WWE announced these details:

“Sasha Banks wants to help you kick off 2017 right, with an article covering her intensive workout routine in “Muscle & Fitness.” In the latest issue of the premier fitness magazine, WWE’s resident Boss breaks down her full-body workout to help you get in shape for the new year. See the full feature in “Muscle & Fitness,” available on newsstands next week.”

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair re-posted her 2016 New Year’s resolutions – defend her title at WrestleMania 32, main event a pay-per-view, bring back the women’s title, inspire women and men to live their healthiest lifestyle, do everything with Flair – and wrote the following on 2017:

Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking “hmmm, are these goals really attainable.” A year later & the answer is…. YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way. Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I’m just getting started #DaretoDream

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related