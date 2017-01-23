Several Changes to the WWE Royal Rumble Card on Tonight’s RAW

Share this article:

It was announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view will now be a No DQ match.

It was also announced on RAW that the two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax plus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

Tonight’s RAW also saw Seth Rollins be removed from the 30-man main event after losing the spot to Sami Zayn. The finish saw Triple H’s music play to distract Rollins, adding to the speculation on Triple H vs. Rollins happening at WrestleMania 33.

Below is the updated Royal Rumble card coming out of tonight’s RAW with more Rumble match participants. More entrants should be revealed on tomorrow’s SmackDown. Remember to join us this Sunday for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

There will be two referees.

