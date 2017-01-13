Shawn Michaels Asked About His In-Ring Future, Total Divas Mid-Season Finale, Nikki Bella

Share this article:

In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels outside of Fox News in New York City. Regarding a possible return to the ring, Shawn says, “not if I can help it.” He also jokes about how much he sweats in the ring and comments on not getting the chance to do a lot of hunting lately.

The WWE Total Divas season 6 mid-season finale has been confirmed for Wednesday, January 25th. The official synopsis reads like this:

“The Big Day: In the Season 6 mid-season finale, chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev

Nikki Bella switched it up a bit this week and dyed her hair black, as seen below:

Woke up with brown hair in the morning… And now black hair before the evening 🖤💋N pic.twitter.com/a1WzGtrora — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 12, 2017

