SmackDown Boss at WWE NXT, WWE Looks at New Women’s Wrestlers, Ric Flair’s Podcast

We noted earlier in the week that Ric Flair’s Pro Wrestling Tees store has closed. Flair’s podcast with MLW Radio has also ended, as seen in the tweet below. Flair is expected to work more with WWE after recently inking a new deal. Flair’s co-host Conrad Thompson wrote on Twitter that Flair is “great! Healthy, in love, happy, and as busy as ever.” He also mentioned that the show isn’t coming back.

Thanks for subscribing and listening to the show but that's all folks!

Keep up with Ric at @RicFlairNatrBoy and Conrad at @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/GzS6lHbcCK

— RicFlairShow (@RicFlairShow) January 4, 2017