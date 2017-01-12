Spoilers: TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild” And “One Night Only: Rivals” PPV Tapings

Share this article:

TNA taped “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” and “One Night Only: Rivals 2017” pay-per-views this past week at Universal Studios in Orlando. Joker’s Wild will air on Friday, February 10th but there’s no word yet on when Rivals will air.

Joker’s Wild:

Moose and Davey Richards defeated Trevor Lee and Matt Hardy after Hardy turned on his partner

Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Jessie Godderz and Bad Bones

Mike Bennett and Braxton Sutter defeated Crazzy Steve and Tyrus

Bram and Kingston defeated Mahabali Shera and Robbie E

Jeff Hardy and DJZ defeated Eli Drake and Paradyse

Jade and Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness and Allie

Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley defeated Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett

Moose won the 14-person Gauntlet Battle Royal for $100,000

Rivals:

James Storm defeated Mahabali Shera

DJZ defeated Trevor Lee

Braxton Sutter defeated Rockstar Spud

Abyss and Crazzy Steve defeated Bram and Kingston

Aron Rex defeated Jessie Godderz

Matt Hardy defeated Drew Galloway

Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne

Moose defeated Mike Bennett

Bobby Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy

