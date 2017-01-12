Spoilers: TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild” And “One Night Only: Rivals” PPV Tapings

TNA taped “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” and “One Night Only: Rivals 2017” pay-per-views this past week at Universal Studios in Orlando. Joker’s Wild will air on Friday, February 10th but there’s no word yet on when Rivals will air.
Joker’s Wild:
- Moose and Davey Richards defeated Trevor Lee and Matt Hardy after Hardy turned on his partner
-
Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Jessie Godderz and Bad Bones
-
Mike Bennett and Braxton Sutter defeated Crazzy Steve and Tyrus
-
Bram and Kingston defeated Mahabali Shera and Robbie E
-
Jeff Hardy and DJZ defeated Eli Drake and Paradyse
-
Jade and Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness and Allie
-
Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley defeated Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett
-
Moose won the 14-person Gauntlet Battle Royal for $100,000
Rivals:
- James Storm defeated Mahabali Shera
DJZ defeated Trevor Lee
Braxton Sutter defeated Rockstar Spud
Abyss and Crazzy Steve defeated Bram and Kingston
Aron Rex defeated Jessie Godderz
Matt Hardy defeated Drew Galloway
Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne
Moose defeated Mike Bennett
Bobby Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy
