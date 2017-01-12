Spoilers: TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild” And “One Night Only: Rivals” PPV Tapings

Share this article:
0 votes

TNA taped “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” and “One Night Only: Rivals 2017” pay-per-views this past week at Universal Studios in Orlando. Joker’s Wild will air on Friday, February 10th but there’s no word yet on when Rivals will air.

Joker’s Wild:

  • Moose and Davey Richards defeated Trevor Lee and Matt Hardy after Hardy turned on his partner

  • Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Jessie Godderz and Bad Bones

  • Mike Bennett and Braxton Sutter defeated Crazzy Steve and Tyrus

  • Bram and Kingston defeated Mahabali Shera and Robbie E

  • Jeff Hardy and DJZ defeated Eli Drake and Paradyse

  • Jade and Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness and Allie

  • Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley defeated Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett

  • Moose won the 14-person Gauntlet Battle Royal for $100,000

Rivals:

  • James Storm defeated Mahabali Shera

  • DJZ defeated Trevor Lee

  • Braxton Sutter defeated Rockstar Spud

  • Abyss and Crazzy Steve defeated Bram and Kingston

  • Aron Rex defeated Jessie Godderz

  • Matt Hardy defeated Drew Galloway

  • Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne

  • Moose defeated Mike Bennett

  • Bobby Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy

    • Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

    WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

    Share this article: