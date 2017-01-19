Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat on the Murder Master Music Show

Share this article:

IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wrestling Legend Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat was on the Murder Master Music Show and had some good convo with Prez and Mac Jay. Stevie Ray was asked about another Houston Texas Native, K-Rino and was shocked that he dropped 7 full length albums on the same day. Of course we talked Wrestling, and Stevie broke down the time when Booker-T called Hulk Hogan a N-gga on a Live Pay Per View, which later went viral on YouTube. Check out the show clips below.

Stevie Ray on Booker-T Calling Hulk Hogan A N-gga on Live Pay Per View

https://youtu.be/mt0H3FyOCmk

We were doing a live pay per view and we had cut a promo earlier that day, we are getting to go to the ring and one of the production guys said we had to redo the promo because someone messed it up. We were like “What the fuck man?” You just don’t do it on a Pay Per View, it leaves a chance for a fuck up. This is live! We were in the corner going over the match with each other and this is the shit people don’t know about, and now we are talking about Hulk Hogan, and I’m like “We don’t have a damn thing to do with Hulk Hogan”, so now we are trying to think about what to say during the interview. It went viral years later! I kept a straight face because I was focusing on what I was trying to do, I didn’t pay attention to what he was saying. I didn’t know until afterwards when Booker told me he messed up. He was thinking about two different things at the same time. If that had happened during pretaping you just cut it out and styart over.

On Hogan lying about being called N-gga by Harlem Heat

We hear Hulk Hogan on an interview and he said “Booker and his brother use to call us that all the time” , the N-Word was not thrown around. You just don’t say the N-word around people that are not in an African American circle. Nobody can ever say in my whole career can say they ever heard me say the N-Word if they are not Black. It is an unwritten law of ethics.

Randy Savage clowning Hulk Hogan

Randy Savage is the ring leader and we were catering the next day and my brother is still down about the whole thing, and Hulk Hogan comes into catering and Randy Savage runs up to him and said “Hey man Booker-T called you a n-gga” and Hogan was getting his food and he said “Oh yeah, he called me a n-gga, ok, at least I’m a good N-gga” , I fell out laughing and that ended it. He sut all the boys down and Randy Savage down with that one statement and we didn’t hear about it until years later on YouTube.

On Jimmy Snuka’s Death and Coping with Losing Friends in Wrestling

https://youtu.be/omPT3NSeFCE

Jimmy was always one of the guys who came up and was cordial and I always remembered that man. He left a big impact and he would always be like “He you guys are doing good, stay in there!” Those were encouraging words and I will never forget it! It has been going on so long now that it is not even out of the realm anymore, it’s almost like an expectation. In this business the way some fo the guys that I know personally and the way their live styles were it don’t surprise me when they die young.

On Houston Native K-Rino Dropping 7 Albums on the Same Day

https://youtu.be/U6TgjAX8yyw

We are from the same area and we crossed paths several times. I had people from different functions that I go to around town tell me that K-rino is dropping 7 albums on one day and I was like “No Way”, but I kept hearing it. I didn’t believe it myself. I was having a young lady hear on my radio show who had a local urban magazine and she said it also. It’s the real deal! He checked the records and no one has done it before.

