Title Matches Announced for Thursday’s TNA Genesis Episode

Above is a promo for this week’s TNA Genesis-themed edition of Impact Wrestling. The following matches have been announced:

  • Fatal 5 Way: Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Conley vs. TNA X Division Champion DJZ

  • Monster’s Ball: Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary

  • 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Bobby Lashley vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards

