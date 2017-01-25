Tonight’s WWE NXT Go-Home Episode, Full Holy Foley Preview Show, Birthdays

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is the full “Holy Foley” WWE Network preview for the final 5 episodes that premiere after the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday. The preview features Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley.

WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man turns 64 years old today while former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 41, former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool turns 37 and WWE UK competitor Mark Andrews turns 25.

The following was taped for tonight’s “Takeover: San Antonio” go-home edition of WWE NXT:

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins

Face off with Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related