Triple H Announces the WWE NXT Year-End Awards (Video)

.@WWENXT changed the landscape of our industry in 2016… …and now it's time to vote for the best. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zmAYDZ0q5u — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

As seen above, Triple H has announced the 2016 WWE NXT Awards. Triple H brags on NXT changing the landscape of WWE before announcing the following categories:

Takeover of the Year: Dallas, Beginning, Brooklyn, Toronto

Tag Team of the Year: American Alpha, TM-61, The Authors of Pain, The Revival, DIY

Breakout Star of the Year: No Way Jose, Ember Moon, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, Sanity

Female Competitor of the Year: Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka

Male Competitor of the Year: Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode

Superstar of the Year: Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode

Match of the Year: Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016), Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016), Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016), Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)

The winners will be announced during a special one-hour NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” pre-show on Saturday, January 28th during Royal Rumble weekend. Voting is now open on Twitter.

