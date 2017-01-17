Triple H Responds to The Rock Tweet, Satnam Singh WWE PC Video, Kurt Angle

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾

Like you always say:

"Don't just play in it; change it."

We didn't want to just be players in the game…we wanted to change it. #Redefine https://t.co/kvxilmoWAM

— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017