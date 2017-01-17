Tyson Kidd Calls Out Sami Zayn, The Rock – Ballers Update, Lana – Total Divas

  • Below is another preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns:

  • The Rock just wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, which premieres on HBO this July.

  • HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd’s part. Check out Sami’s comments on Dyer’s move and Kidd’s response below:

