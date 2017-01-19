Update on Darren Young’s Injury from the WWE Main Event Tapings

Share this article:

As noted, Darren Young suffered an apparent arm injury during Monday’s match against Epico at the WWE Main Event tapings in Little Rock.

WWE has not announced the injury but Young took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow.”

No word yet on how long Young might be out of action. The match will air on this week’s episode of Main Event on the WWE Network.

Below is Young’s tweet:

👉🏽Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow. 👈🏽 #blockthehate #standby pic.twitter.com/LNcvQiXLrF — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 18, 2017

