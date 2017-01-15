Videos of the First WWE United Kingdom Champion, Photo with Triple H and William Regal

Share this article:

0 votes

Tyler Bate became the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion after defeating Pete Dunne in the finals of the two-night tournament in England this weekend. Bate talks to Charly Caruso about the big win in the video above.

Below are videos from the match and the post-match celebration, plus a photo of Bate with Triple H and William Regal, and the bracket going into the finals:

Congratulations to #TylerBate on becoming the FIRST EVER #WWEUKCT Champion! @wwenetwork @tripleh A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Updated bracket for WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament! #WWEUKCT A photo posted by Alex Fowzer (@afowlegacy) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related