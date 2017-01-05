How Was Viewership for the First WWE SmackDown of 2017?

Share this article:

This week’s WWE SmackDown, the first show of 2017 with Dean Ambrose taking the WWE Intercontinental Title from The Miz in the main event, drew 2.596 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.885 million viewers, which allowed SmackDown to defeat RAW in viewership and ratings for the first time in the new era.

SmackDown was #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind The Have & Have Nots, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, The Kelly File, Tucker Carlson, Special Report and The Five. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind The Have & Have Nots and Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW averaged 3.046 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.855 million viewers.

