WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with stomach cancer.

The news was confirmed by Jim Ross, The Rock and Snuka’s daughter, Tamina Snuka. Below are their posts:

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

