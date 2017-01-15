WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with stomach cancer.

The news was confirmed by Jim Ross, The Rock and Snuka’s daughter, Tamina Snuka. Below are their posts:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

