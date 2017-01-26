WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before the Royal Rumble

Share this article:

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 2.556 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.652 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind The New Edition Story, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Five, Special Report and The First 100 Days. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind The New Edition Story and Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW averaged 3.292 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.271 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

