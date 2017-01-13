Xavier Woods Games with Former TNA Knockout, Stephanie McMahon Clip, Birthdays

Share this article:

Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad games with Xavier Woods in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

Former WWE stars Mason Ryan and Shad Gaspard both turn 35 years old today while Bruce Hart turns 67 and former Tough Enough participant Luke Robinson turns 32. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of ECW Original John Kronus.

Stephanie McMahon does med ball burpee box jumps in her latest “Midnight Workout” video, seen below:

#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym @tripleh & Andre – 1st exercise: med ball burpee box jumps #tapout #NoExcuses #strongerthanyesterday A video posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

