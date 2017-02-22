Alexa Bliss Gets Her Side Plates (Video), New WWE Network Features, Super Calo

Chromecast

You asked for it and we listened — Google Chromecast support is now available! Enjoy casting WWE Network to your Chromecast-enabled TV or device from your computer, iOS or Android mobile apps. If you need instructions on connecting your computer or mobile device to Chromecast click here.

Autoplay

As many of you already noticed, binge-watching your favorite WWE Network shows just got a whole lot easier. Now, when you finish any episode from the In Ring, Collection or Vault sections, the next episode will automatically play for you. Autoplay is on nearly every WWE Network platform now and will be on all platforms in the near future. We’ll continue to build on this feature, including support for pay-per-views. So throw on Swerved season two, or catch up on any of our awesome collections. Sit back, relax and binge your heart out!