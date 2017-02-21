Austin Aries WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Alexa Bliss on ESPN, Fans on SmackDown

Share this article:

The rumors of Austin Aries coming to WWE 205 Live are true as a promo aired for his impending debut on tonight’s episode. No date was given but Aries, who was on commentary, said if and when he gets back in the ring, 205 Live will never be the same. We’ve noted how Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville was discussed for WrestleMania 33 at one point.

"It's going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!" – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday night’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

