Bayley Slow Motion Video, WWE RAW Social Rating, Vince Vaughn Joins Cast of Paige Movie

Our @sevenbucksprod is excited to welcome Vince Vaughn to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast.

He loved the script and sank his teeth into it embodying this character. He’s playing a man who I know all too well and those of you who follow wrestling history know well too.

The 80’s wrestling star who squandered his money and opportunities because he didn’t have the capacity to handle his fame. One bad decision after another, but these days he owns his past actions and does everything he can to give back to the wrestling business he loves.

Vince has been a buddy of mine for years and I’m fired up to see what he brings to this role.

I grew up in and love this wild, crazy and unpredictable world of pro wrestling. Our little passion project is coming together nicely.

More casting news to come. Production starts tomorrow. Let’s shoot!

