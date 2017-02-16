Bayley Slow Motion Video, WWE RAW Social Rating, Vince Vaughn Joins Cast of Paige Movie

- Below is slow motion video from Bayley’s RAW Women’s Title win over Charlotte Flair in Las Vegas on Monday night:
- Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 156,000 interactions with 33,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 302,000 Facebook interactions with 195,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 252,000 interactions with 165,000 unique authors on Facebook.
Actor Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of “Fighting With My Family,” the movie based on Paige’s family from WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions. Vaughn will be playing an 80’s wrestling star, as noted by The Rock in the following post:
Our @sevenbucksprod is excited to welcome Vince Vaughn to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast. He loved the script and sank his teeth into it embodying this character. He's playing a man who I know all too well and those of you who follow wrestling history know well too. The 80's wrestling star who squandered his money and opportunities because he didn't have the capacity to handle his fame. One bad decision after another, but these days he owns his past actions and does everything he can to give back to the wrestling business he loves. Vince has been a buddy of mine for years and I'm fired up to see what he brings to this role. I grew up in and love this wild, crazy and unpredictable world of pro wrestling. Our little passion project is coming together nicely. More casting news to come. Production starts tomorrow. Let's shoot! #FightingWithMyFamily #VinceVaughn #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms #SquaredCircleDNA
