Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling Again In WWE, More

As noted, Beth Phoenix has been confirmed for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. She spoke with USA Today about the induction at this link. Below are highlights:

The induction:

“When you are in WWE, you dream of that moment (in the future) when you get to reflect on your career and the things that you did and you get that wonderful individual honor. It seemed so far off in the distance for me (when I was wrestling). I didn’t know when — or if — I’d ever experience that feeling. I certainly didn’t think I’d have that opportunity this early in my life. It’s amazing and very, very humbling.”

“To hear they find my career was worthy enough and that I did well enough in the ring to be honored among the greatest of all time was incredible and the biggest compliment I could ever ask for. It’s still sinking in and is very surreal.”

How her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Edge reacted:

“He was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ He wasn’t shocked by it at all. He’s like, ‘Of course, you deserve it.’ I was shocked by that response, too. I said, ‘You think I deserve this? Is this the right time?’ He was 100 percent confident and he made me feel like a million bucks about it. He is super excited. We’re still celebrating it and looking forward to seeing everyone at WrestleMania and enjoying the experience.”

Possibly wrestling again and the current women’s division:

“I know it’s not a great answer and not what people want to hear, but never say never. If there was an opportunity and it would benefit my family – first and foremost, that’s the most important thing to me – sure, why not? …

“There are a couple of girls that I love watching. I love watching Charlotte. She gets better and better with each match and she is becoming a legend in the making. … Nia Jax is an untapped resource where it would be interesting to see her have an opponent in there that can give her a run for her money.”

