Big Show Putting In Work (Photo), Scott Steiner Match & Promo from the Indies, Seth Rollins

0 votes

Title Match Wrestling recently posted this video from a November Pro Wrestling Syndicate event with Scott Steiner in Sayreville, NJ. Steiner rips into opponent Craig Steele before making him tap out for the win. The video does contain adult language.

Big Show continues to show off the incredible shape that he’s in as he prepares to wrestle Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33. Show tweeted the following photo from the gym on Thursday:

Everyday is a work in progress. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/kZazpwj70k — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 2, 2017

There’s still no official update from WWE on Seth Rollins’ injury but he posted the following fan-made graphic on Twitter, still keeping Triple H in his sights. As noted, Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during Monday’s RAW segment with Samoa Joe. Rollins was examined in Alabama on Wednesday and early word is that he will be out of action for about 8 weeks with a torn MCL. Rollins was scheduled to face Joe at Fastlane on March 5th, then Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

Below is the graphic Rollins re-posted:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More