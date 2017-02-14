Bray Wyatt Talks WWE Title Win, Staying Busy, His Win Being an “Up-Yours” to Authority

Share this article:

New WWE Champion Bray Wyatt spoke with ESPN after his big win at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Winning the WWE Title:

“This is something that cements my legacy. This is something that I’ve accomplished — but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here.”

The win being an “up-yours” to the authority:

“To me it was an up-yours to the authority, because when I walked into this, I don’t think anyone ever looked at me and said, ‘One day you’re going to be WWE champion’. I’ve seen so many come and go over the years, and so many that look the part and thought they were something special and they just weren’t. And someone like me, I had to cut my teeth for years just to be recognized. No one looked at my direction. I had to grab them by the throat and make them look me in the eyes and say, ‘Look at me.’ This is a huge accomplishment for me, because no one else expected it but I always did.”

Staying busy and his future, not revealing his title celebration plans:

“I really don’t get to enjoy it. After I’m done here, I have to race to get to the next town. That’s what I do. That’s who I am. I’m a nomad. I kept traveling and I kept working and scrapping to get by all these years, and finally I get this moment, but I’m 29 and I have so much work left to do. Tomorrow is no different. Well, the only thing that will be different is that I’ll be recognized as the champion I already knew I was.”

