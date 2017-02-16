Brock Lesnar Officially Retires from MMA, Neville’s Theme Song, SmackDown Moments

Share this article:

As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Break Orbit 2017 Remix” theme song for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville:

WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most chaotic moment on this week’s SmackDown. As of this writing, 54% went with Randy Orton refusing to face off with WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, 22% voted for Luke Harper attacking Wyatt before the Triple Threat main event, 19% voted for Baron Corbin Deep Sixing WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose through electrical equipment and 5% voted for Mickie James feigning a shoulder injury to defeat Becky Lynch.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar informed UFC officials that he is retiring from the sport of MMA this week. Lesnar last fought on July 9th, 2016 – a win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 following a few years away from the sport. That win was later overturned and ruled a No Contest after Lesnar failed two drug tests, one less than a month before the fight and the other on the day of the fight. Lesnar was also suspended from fighting for one year and had to pay a fine of $250,000 to the Nevada Attorney General’s office. ESPN reports that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed it was also aware of Lesnar’s retirement. Due to the retirement, Lesnar is no longer included in USADA’s testing pool under the UFC’s anti-doping program.

Lesnar retires from MMA with a record of 5-3-1. His 5 wins were over Min Soo Kim, Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. His 3 losses were to Mir, Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem. The 1 No Contest is the Hunt fight.

