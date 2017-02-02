Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Announced for WWE SmackDown Live Event

0 votes

Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with the title on the line has been announced for the Sunday, March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The RAW brand match is being billed as a “Special Attraction” for the non-televised SmackDown event.

Below is the full card for the MSG show:

WWE Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. American Alpha

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi

Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

