Brock Lesnar Wrestles Big Show at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah. He defeated Big Show while Paul Heyman watched from ringside.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
Brock Lesnar #wweslc pic.twitter.com/flqlptnJa1
— Robby Moore (@bigdogs23) February 5, 2017
Big Show vs Brock Lesnar!! #WWESLC pic.twitter.com/8GYzIxFJBf
— Amanda (@RomanFan2010) February 5, 2017
@BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle it was amazing to see an F5 on the big show in person #WWESLC pic.twitter.com/UmdaqcyZdd
— Alex (@boothalex80) February 5, 2017
The Beast! The Conqueror! AND @HeymanHustle! #wweslc rules pic.twitter.com/XQVBgtdyXf
— Jake Black (@jakeboyslim) February 5, 2017
Ladies and gentlemen #wweslc pic.twitter.com/CJMzpNZpQv
— Robby Moore (@bigdogs23) February 5, 2017
F5 #wweslc pic.twitter.com/UpR9yxl0x1
— Robby Moore (@bigdogs23) February 5, 2017
And the winner #wweslc pic.twitter.com/DcTiBfORKU
— Chris Gerber (@Biggerb83) February 5, 2017
