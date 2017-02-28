Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe In Slow Motion, Animated WWE Studios Movie Out Today (Video), Birthdays

Below is a new trailer for WWE Studios’ “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!” movie that comes out today on Digital HD. It will be available via home video on March 14th. The movie features Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big Show, The Usos, Alicia Fox, Sheamus, Michael Cole, Stardust and Dolph Ziggler.