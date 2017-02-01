Chris Jericho Suffers Minor Injury, WWE Blu-ray Note, AJ Styles & Jack Swagger Game

We noted before that WWE was planning to release “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” on DVD and Blu-ray this coming May. WWEDVD.co.uk announced on their website and Twitter that WWE is dropping the Blu-ray version in the US and the UK. They also later confirmed that the Blu-ray version of the “WrestleMania Monday” DVD set for March 21st has been dropped.. The distributor tweeted the following to a fan, noting that the number of Blu-rays are being cut back on: