Daniel Bryan Appears Special Referee After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown (Photos)

Share this article:

0 votes

The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Seattle saw Dean Ambrose retain the WWE Intercontinental Title over The Miz. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan served as the special referee, indicating that Talking Smack was pre-recorded.

The match saw Maryse get ejected due to interference, allowing Ambrose to hit Dirty Deeds on The Miz for the pin.

Below are photos from the match:

Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action tonight in Seattle… as a special guest referee BUT STILL. #SmackdownLive #darkmatch pic.twitter.com/sFSNcMibaB — Seth Sommerfeld (@sethsommerfeld) February 8, 2017

Dark Match for the #ICTitle Dean Ambrose vs The Miz with Daniel Bryan as the referee. #SDLive #WWESeattle pic.twitter.com/PMYvrqMjTy — Your Local Antihero (@WanderPartyLust) February 8, 2017

Daniel Bryan as the special ref for Miz vs. Dean Ambrose. 🙆🙆🙆 #205Live pic.twitter.com/h5Fq6R66mK — Ashley Cameron 👑 (@n_ashleyy) February 8, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related