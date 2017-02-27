Drew Galloway Announces His TNA Departure

Share this article:

Drew Galloway, who is the current TNA Impact Grand Champion on TV, took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that he is parting ways with the company as his contract recently expired.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion debuted on Impact Wrestling in January 2015 and later won the World Heavyweight Title in March 2016. He lost that title in June of that year but won the Impact Grand Title in January of this year. A taped Galloway vs. Moose match with the title on the line will air on this week’s Impact episode.

Galloway wrote the following on his departure:

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

