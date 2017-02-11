Eva Marie Working on Her Brand (Photo), Dana Brooke In NYC, Cathy Kelley, WWE Stock

The team behind the dream! The very first Natalie Eva Marie Summit Meeting is a wrap! Here today at #WME planning out 2017 with my #Agent, #Manager, and the entire team. Always remember that for every successful person you see in the public eye there is a team behind them keeping the dream on track. When I first began my career I made my “dream” list of who I wanted as my agent and manger, at the time it seemed so far fetched it bordered on impossible. Today those exact people are my team. I can’t fully express how blessed I feel. We are poised to hit the ground running in 2017 and I am beyond excited to bring you all along on this journey with me. Get ready for some ground breaking innovation and a whole bunch of huge projects this year! #QDSummit #TheGarciaCompanies #AhhhhSnapStormsAtTheHeadOfTheTable #SkysTheLimit #LetssssGoToWork #ICantBelieveThisIsReal