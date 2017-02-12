Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

Share this article:

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Remember to join us at 7pm EST for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Pre-show

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

