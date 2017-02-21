Finn Balor Return Update, Vince McMahon Comments on Andre Doc, Bella Brains

Share this article:

Below is the latest episode of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan trying to figure out which Bella Twin is smarter – wife Brie Bella or sister-in-law Nikki Bella.

Finn Balor is being advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10th, Toronto on March 11th and White Plains, NY on March 26th. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 but has been in Birmingham, Alabama a lot lately as he rehabs his way back from shoulder surgery. No word yet on who Balor might face at WrestleMania 33.

As noted, WWE and HBO are teaming for a future documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the project:

There are so many great stories about Andre The Giant. Looking forward to telling them with @BillSimmons & @HBO. pic.twitter.com/36rTF36I8h — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 20, 2017

