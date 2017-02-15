Former Publicist to “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase to Host Second Season of Austin Osbourne Show

Share this article:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Former Publicist to “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase to Host Second Season

ONTARIO, CANADA – (February 15, 2017) – William J. Bruce III who once acted as publicist to the WWE legend “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase is scheduled to return as host of the Aussie Osbourne Show.

After relaunching in June of 2016 the entertainment news and review site launched a new show. The Aussie Osbourne Show has welcomed such guests as New York Times bestselling authors Gayle Lynds and Boyd Morrison.

Picking up from where the last season left off, the show will kick off its second season on February 22nd with guest; Jamie Freveletti whose Emma Caldridge series help to launch the author’s career making her #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list before being contacted by the estate of Robert Ludlum to write as part of his Covert One series.

Serial entrepreneur Mark Jeffrey has also appeared on the show. Mark is known for his technology companies which are backed by Tier One investors as well as for his bestselling Max Quick series published by Harper Collins.

About William J Bruce III

William J Bruce III is a writer, actor and occasional publicist. He is perhaps most known as the former publicist and agent to the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase of World Wrestling Entertainment.

William cut his teeth as a production assistant on the film Home Beyond the Sun, a film that was produced and directed by Academy Award Winner Colin Chilvers. This would later serve as a catalyst to Bruce’s work for Pure Flix Entertainment and the film Lost Penny starring Rachael McOwen of The Amazing Spider-Man 2

About Aussie Osbourne

Aussie Osbourne is an entertainment site that aggregates news, hosts interviews and reviews films. The site originally created in 2012 was relaunched in June of 2016 with a new look, adding to it the Aussie Osbourne Show; a monthly podcast featuring interviews with notable authors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities.

For more information, please visit: www.aussieosbourne.com

