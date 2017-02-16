Former WWE and ECW Star Nicole Bass Passes Away Share this article: 0 votes Former WWE and ECW talent Nicole Bass passed away at the age of 52 today. A friend of Nicole’s made a Facebook post, seen below, on Nicole’s official page earlier and noted that she became very sick a few days ago and after being hospitalized, they were told today there was nothing else that could be done for her. Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Bass suffered a massive stroke earlier in the week and never recovered. The former pro bodybuilder began working with ECW in 1998 before debuting as Sable’s bodyguard at WrestleMania 15 in 1999. Bass had a few feuds in WWE before leaving the company after filing a lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted by Steve “Brooklyn Brawler” Lombardi backstage. The case went to court in 2003 but was dismissed. Bass worked some indies after her WWE run but had been quiet in recent years. Meltzer also noted that she had suffered health problems for the past decade. You can see videos of Bass in ECW and WWE below: Below is the post from Nicole’s friend Dignity and Respect.

2 things every person on this planet deserves.

2 things very important to Nicole Bass.

The past few days I, Kristen Marrone, have been posting to my girlfriends pages to try and keep her very personal life private. Rumors have been spreading around the internet about her health. A few days ago we didn’t know all of what was going on so I have been trying to keep it quiet until we had answers. Nicole values her privacy and I Respect that. Before anyone tries to take the story and twist it up and make it ugly I want to put it out there in a Respectful way.

A few days ago Nicole got very sick. She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done.

Nicole was an amazing woman. Strong not only on the outside but inside as well. Beautiful soul and kind heart. Many people knew Nicole but few ever got close enough to know the REAL woman that she was. I got to be one of the lucky few. Not only was she my soul mate and my girlfriend but she was my best friend, my teacher and my business partner. I learned many valuable things from her and created many beautiful memories in the time we had together.

I would like to keep her page open for her loving fans and friends to share their photos and memories.

I just ask that you treat Nicole with the dignity and respect that she deserves.

Thank you to everyone that has been reaching out to and helping me through this very difficult time.

Nicole, I love you. I will always love you.

