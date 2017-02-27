John Cena Grants a Wish, “RAW Talk” Announced for This Week, WWE Top 10

Share this article:
0 votes
  • As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at Superstars getting soaked:
  • Another episode of “RAW Talk” is scheduled for the WWE Network at 11pm EST after Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air.

  • As seen below, John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish when he met Wish Kid Yugh at last night’s WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, IA:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: