John Cena M&F Cover Shoot Video, AJ Styles Note, Mick Foley on His PWHOF Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he will be inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this coming May, along with Shawn Michaels and others. He wrote the following:

PROUD TO BE INDUCTED

I am very happy to announce that I will be attending the 2017 #ProWrestlingHallOfFame Induction Ceremony on May 20, 2017 in #WitchitaFalls Texas. I am proud to be among a great group of inductees like Sputnik Monroe, Luther Lindsay, Dirty Dick Raines, Yvon Robert, Susan Green and Shawn Michaels. I visited the #PWHF many times when it was located in #Amsterdam NY and I’m really looking forward to visiting the hall in its beautiful new home in Texas. I hope some of my fans in Texas (or anywhere around the country or world) will think about stopping by for the festivities, including a great evening of independent wrestling the night before the induction. For more information on the event, check out http://www.pwhf.org/events