John Cena’s WWE Title Rematch Announced (Video)

Share this article:

0 votes

John Cena vs. new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Anaheim, California.

Wyatt just won the title on Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, winning the main event over Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. This will be Cena’s rematch as he prepares to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt is expected to defend against Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related